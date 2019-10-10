The 22-year-old had been hoping to win his maiden caps at full international level.

Maddison is the second midfielder to withdraw from the squad for the trips to Czech Republic and Bulgaria and once again, there will be no replacement called up.

England can seal their place at Euro 2020 on Friday with victory over the Czechs in Prague.

Gareth Southgate has looked to shuffle his pack ahead of this round of qualifying, with several familiar names such as Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Kyle Walker left out.