Odegaard is on loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid, the club he joined as a much-vaunted 16-year-old who immediately started training with the first team.

He struggled to make an impact at senior level though and spent two years playing for Castilla, the reserve side, before loan spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse and now Real Sociedad.

The third of those has proved to be his most successful so far and the Norway international was awarded La Liga's Player of the Month gong for September, the first Sociedad player to win it since November 2014.

Odegaard told Eurosport: "I am on a team that suits me very well. They are playing my style of football and I have a good role in the team.

"It was no problem to get into the culture of the team and there are so many good people in the team. I am having a nice time.

"It is easy to deliver when the whole package is there.

"The plan is to continue the form. I have a deal with Real Sociedad now and I am happy at the club.

"That’s how it is going to be until the end of the deal."

But the 20-year-old insists he will be more focused on his own preparations than worrying about what Sergio Ramos and co will bring to the game.

"It is always cool to meet good players and good teams," Odegaard added.

"In terms of that, the game will be a bit special.

"We as a team have to do the same things as always and focus on us.

"I don’t think [Spain] are fearing that many teams, to be honest.

"I have knowledge about them now and they are going to play their kind of football.

"They don’t care so much about who they are playing against.

"I don’t think that they are thinking a lot of that."

After being so highly rated from such a young age, Odegaard's relatively quiet development since his big move to Madrid has gone under the radar.

"I have contact with some persons in the club. Sometimes I get a message, but it is mainly Real Sociedad that gives me feedback on my development," Odegaard said.

"Real Sociedad is closest, but Real Madrid is in the picture sometimes.

"Mainly it is Real Sociedad and their staff.

"Real Madrid gives me some feedback and now it has been congratulations, praises and that they are happy.

"But in the tactical aspect Real Sociedad gives me feedback on those things."