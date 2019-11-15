Getty Images
Southgate defends Gomez: No England player should ever be booed
Gareth Southgate has leapt to the defence of Joe Gomez after a section of the England fans booed the Liverpool defender following his falling out with Raheem Sterling.
Sterling was stood down from the team to face Montenegro on Thursday after clashing with Gomez at the training ground following Liverpool's win over Manchester City on Sunday.
When the 22-year-old came off the bench during his country's 7-0 win over Montenegro, a section of the fans at Wembley booed him, much to his manager's chagrin.
"No, I don’t understand it. No England player should ever be booed," Southgate told Sky Sports.
"We’re a team, Joe has done nothing wrong, absolutely. I’ve made that clear earlier in the week, so I don’t understand that.
Southgate's words echo those of Sterling himself, who has also criticised the fans for their reaction to his international team-mate's arrival.