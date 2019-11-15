The Juventus forward took his international goal tally to 98 with the treble and he now stands only 11 behind Ali Daei's men's world record of 109.

Ronaldo had been struggling with a knee injury prior to the match but Santos was always backing his captain to perform.

"I never had any doubts about his condition, it was other people who had them," he told RTP.

"Nothing surprises me about Cristiano."

Meanwhile Ronaldo's team-mate Bruno Fernandes added that Ronaldo netting a hat-trick was nothing out of the ordinary.

"What we have is a very motivated Cristiano, who always gives his best," Fernandes said. "He scored three times, which is normal for him."