Abraham has scored seven Premier League goals in as many games this season, while centre-back Tomori has emerged as a regular starter under Frank Lampard.

The call-ups could end uncertainty over the pair’s international futures, with Abraham also eligible to play for Nigeria, while Tomori could also feature for Canada or Nigeria.

Abraham featured for England in two friendlies back in 2017, but playing against Czech Republic or Bulgaria will tie him down to the Three Lions as they are both competitive fixtures.

Tomori earns his first call-up to the senior side, and the Chelsea duo are joined by team-mates Mason Mount and Ross Barkley in the squad.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops out of the 25-man squad, so too Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, and while Dele Alli and Kyle Walker also miss out, Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has earned a recall.

England face two away fixtures as they aim to seal their spot at Euro 2020, travelling to Czech Republic on October 11 before heading to Bulgaria on October 14.

Southgate’s side currently have a three-point lead at the top of Group A, and have game in hand over second-placed Czech Republic.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers – Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders – Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards – Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)