England were downed by goals from Jakub Brabec and Zdenek Ondrasek in Prague on Friday night, beaten 2-1 by a Czech Republic side who had been beaten 5-0 at Wembley seven months before.

It represented a major setback for Gareth Southgate's side, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last summer and the same stage of the Nations League this year to rekindle the national fervour for the Three Lions.

Joe Gomez would potentially be Southgate's first-choice partner to Harry Maguire at centre-back but he is currently out of the Liverpool first team and the England manager does not want to pick players who are not playing regularly at domestic level.

Instead, Michael Keane partnered the Manchester United defender on Friday but England were once again porous in defence: they have only kept three clean sheets in their last seven games and conceded three against Kosovo.

Mings should add stability at the back while Winks is expected to be the most high-profile midfield inclusion as Southgate rings the changes after a dismal performance in Prague.

The Tottenham midfielder was talked up over the summer by England assistant manager Steve Holland as "a player that we have very much been waiting for in that kind of position who is comfortable to turn and connect the play when we are working through the offensive phases".

The 23-year-old has struggled with injury since breaking into the Tottenham first team in 2016 but made 41 appearances last season and started the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Now he is in line to win just his fourth England cap in place of Declan Rice, who has missed some time in training due to a cold but may have been replaced either way as Harry Kane's side look to respond to a shock defeat.

"They are very self-reflective. They know, they don't need me to tell them when they haven't played at the level they can.

"The key is always, OK, we have to recover quickly from the result. There's no point us moping around and feeling sorry for ourselves.

"We all are responsible for the result.

"I am the manager, I take the ultimate responsibility and then we have to move forward."