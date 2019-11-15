The result secured second spot in Group F for Sweden with 18 points. Spain, who had sealed a place in the Euro 2020 finals last month, top the standings with 23 points from nine games after thrashing Malta 7-0. Wales are also guaranteed the cushion of at least a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off place thanks to Sweden's result.

Elsewhere, Denmark got off to a slow start before overwhelming Gibraltar 6-0 on Friday to take over the top of Group D and set up a decisive Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin on Monday. Denmark will qualify for next year’s European Championship if they avoid defeat against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, after moving 3 points clear of the Irish.

And Norway kept alive their slim hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 with an easy 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands in a Group F qualifier, while Italy stretched their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying to nine wins after goals from Francesco Acerbi, Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Belotti gave them a 3-0 victory at Bosnia and Herzegovina in a lop-sided Group J qualifier.

Finally, outside of Europe, Lionel Messi returned from international suspension to score the winner in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Brazil in Saudi Arabia.