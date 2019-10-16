England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 on Monday to hand the hosts their heaviest ever home defeat but the match was marred by a section of home supporters taunting the visiting players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

"Six people were detained so far and we're searching for three more as we have collected evidence about their involvement in the incidents" senior commissioner Georgi Hadzhiev, director of the Sofia police department, said.

Hadzhiev added that the operation was still underway and they were trying to identify more suspects.

The match on Monday at the Vasil Levski stadium was temporarily halted by the Croatian referee under a three-step protocol devised by European soccer governing body UEFA.

UEFA said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria on a number of charges including racist behaviour and the throwing of object and the nation's football chief Borislav Mikhailov has already resigned in the wake of the game.

The game was twice halted and looked to be on the verge of abandonment, but England midfielder Jordan Henderson says it only spurred England on further.

England looked as though they might not complete the 90 minutesGetty Images

"It shouldn't be happening and something needs to be done about it but I thought the lads were outstanding and if I was angry I'm sure they were angry as well.

"We let the football do the talking.

"The message in the dressing room at half-time was we wanted to go out in the second half and make them suffer and make their team suffer on the pitch and I think we did that."