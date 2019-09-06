Germany needed to win in order to keep up with Northern Ireland on four wins from four, while the Netherlands could not afford to fall behind either side.

The away side started brightest, but it was Serge Gnabry who opened the scoring as he seized on a defensive lapse of concentration by the Dutch to fire home a rebound past Jasper Cillessen - a minute after Memphis had brought a smart stop from Manuel Neuer at the other end.

In the second half, Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt were needed early on to clear shots that could have been turned into a gaping net, and Giorginio Wijnaldum then went close.

Just before the hour mark, Frenkie de Jong levelled to give Ronald Koeman’s side hope, and they went ahead when Jonathan Tah turned the ball into his own net from a corner.

There was a dramatic twist when De Ligt was penalised for blocking a cross, standing up and inadvertently seeing the ball loop down onto the arm - and Toni Kroos confidently slotted home an equaliser.

However there was more to come, as Donyell Malen finished coolly on 79 minutes to rescue three points for the Netherlands, and see them close in on Germany, but stay in third place.

A famous Dutch win was completed in stoppage time as Memphis Depay found Georginio Wijnaldum to turn home at the far post.

TALKING POINT - What is wrong with Germany?

This was a decent showing from the Netherlands, and they deserve praise for picking a side that has put the focus on their best players and allowed the others to become more than the sum of their parts. But Germany were all over the place at times, making daft decisions and failing to stay organised at the back. They can't afford such a performance against Northern Ireland.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ryan Babel

Babel spent years out of the international setup and many people assumed he would never get back in, but it seems his peripatetic career has allowed him to amass some useful experience. He is efficient now, and his passing is precise. Without him the Dutch side would not have been in touching distance of Germany.

PLAYER RATINGS

Germany: Neuer 6, Ginter 7, Tah 6, Süle 6, Klostermann 6, Kimmich 6, Kroos 7, Schulz 7, Gnabry 7, Reus 6, Werner 5. Subs: Havertz 6, Gundogan 6, Brandt 6.

Netherlands: Cillessen 6. Dumfries 7, De Ligt 6, van Dijk 6, Blind 6, De Roon 6, F. de Jong 7, Wijnaldum 8, Promes 7, Depay 7, Babel 8. Subs: Malen 7, Propper 6, Ake 6.

KEY EVENTS

9’ - GOAL! Germany 1-0 Netherlands. Gnabry scores - Klostermann springs the offside trap down the right, his shot is straight at the 'keeper, and Gnabry is on hand to fire home.

59’ - GOAL! Germany 1-1 Netherlands. De Jong scores - Babel sends in a cross that misses both central defenders, De Jong controls it in his stride, and he whips a volley past Neuer.

66’- GOAL! Germany 1-2 Netherlands. Tah scores an own goal - Neuer saves from Van Dijk's header down, Memphis reacts and turns it back towards goal. It goes through Babel's legs and bounces off Tah, bouncing into the net.

71’ - PENALTY! Schulz receives the ball down the left, maybe in an offside position, and it loops up and lands onto De Ligt’s arm. That seems harsh.

73’ - GOAL! Germany 2-2 Netherlands. Kroos scores - A calm penalty slottled to the midfielder's left as Cillessen dives the other way.

79’ - GOAL! Germany 2-3 Netherlands. Malen scores - Four passes and a debut goal for the striker. Wijnaldum is slipped in by Memphis, and he squares it for Malen who taps in.

90+1’ - GOAL! Germany 2-4 Netherlands. Wijnaldum scores - Sule is up front, and Germany play it into his feet. He's dispossessed, Memphis is set ree down the left and pings in a pass for Wijnaldum at the back post to pass in a fourth goal.

KEY STAT

The Netherlands scored three goals in 20 minutes to turn the game around.