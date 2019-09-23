Hungary, Slovakia get stadium bans for fans' racist behaviour

Riot police were called into action in Budapest after trouble erupted in the stands during the Euro 2020 Group D qualifier between the teams on September 9, which Slovakia won 2-1.

In addition to the racism charge, the Hungarian federation was also sanctioned for their fans throwing objects and setting off fireworks and was fined €67,125.

Slovakia's federation was fined €20,000.

Slovakia's next UEFA match is a Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Wales on October 10 while Hungary's qualifier against visiting Azerbaijan on October 13 will also be played behind closed doors.

Slovakia and Hungary both have nine points from five games, one point behind Croatia and three ahead of Wales.

Video - Smalling says racism is ‘unacceptable’ as he settles in at Roma 00:27

Romania was sanctioned for pitch invasions, setting off fireworks, throwing objects and racist behaviour by their supporters, including offensive banners and chants.

Romania's next home game is against Norway on October 15 but UEFA said in a statement that the punishment related to the second match was suspended for one year.

Romania are third in the standings with 10 points from six games, eight adrift of leaders Spain and and one behind Sweden.

The top two qualify for next year's finals.