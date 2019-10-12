Spain must wait to clinch their spot at Euro 2020 after Joshua King's stoppage-time penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Norway in Oslo.

La Roja were far from their best but looked to be course for victory when Saul Niguez struck right at the start of the second half with a clinical right-foot drive.

Norway had the better of the openings throughout and deservedly preserved their three-year unbeaten record on home turf when King coolly converted from the spot after Omar Elabdellaoui was fouled by Kepa.

The result means Spain's 100 per cent record in Group F is over, but they are still five points clear of second-placed Sweden. Norway are four points further back in fourth and face a crunch clash in Romania next.

Spain will now look to confirm their spot in next summer's finals when they visit Sweden on Tuesday, but will have to do it without captain Sergio Ramos. The Real Madrid defender became his country's most capped player on the night, but saw it turn sour when he picked up a booking that rules him out of the next fixture.

TALKING POINT

Late drama ensures Group F remains interesting. Spain struggled to find anywhere near top form and paid the price for a shaky conclusion to the game, when a young Norwegian side got their reward for a never-say-die attitude. La Roja are still well and truly in the Group F driving seat but will need to step up a gear or two if they are to ease any minor concerns in Sweden. The race for second spot in the pool remains the more intriguing situation as we enter the business end of the proceedings, with the Swedes and Romania well and truly in the hunt. Norway are still in it, but have plenty to do from here.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Saul Niguez (Spain). The Atletico midfielder took his third goal for his country in style to cap a fine all-round showing. Made an important block in his own penalty area too as his country came under pressure late on.

PLAYER RATINGS

NORWAY: Jarstein 6, Elabdellaoui 8, Nordtveit 5, Ajer 7, Aleesami 6, Berge 6, Henriksen 6, Johansen 6, Selnaes 6, Odegaard 7, King 7. Subs: Hovland 6, Sorloth 6, Johnsen n/a.

SPAIN: Kepa 6, Navas 7, Bernat 7, Albiol 6, Ramos 6, Ceballos 6, Busquets 7, Saul 8, Oyarzabal 6, Rodrigo 6, Fabian 7. Subs: Cazorla 6, Rodri 6, Inigo Martinez n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

22' - NORWAY CHANCE. King sees his far-post header well-saved after a ridiculous rabona cross from Elabdellaoui.

39' - NORWAY CHANCE. A neat move from the hosts ends with a ball over the top for Elabdellaoui. The right back has time to take it down and let fly, but his strike is too close to Kepa and the Spain stopper makes an important save.

47' - GOAL! Norway 0-1 Spain. Saul breaks the deadlock with a dipping 20-yard strike that the keeper can't get enough on to keep out.

67' - SPAIN CHANCE. Fabian cuts inside on his left foot and fizzes in a lovely strike that clips the top of the bar and flies just over.

74' - NORWAY CHANCE. Selnaes arrives on a knockdown and lets fly from inside the box, but Saul is there to make a crucial block and divert it to safety.

79' - NORWAY CHANCE. Ramos gives the ball away cheaply and King is sent racing towards goal. He holds off Albiol but lashes his shot over the top. That was a big chance for Norway.

90' - SPAIN CHANCE. Almost a second for Spain on the break. Fabian is left free on the right of the area, cuts inside and sees his low shot hit the outside of the post.

90+4' - GOAL! Norway 1-1 Spain. King saves Norway as he sends Kepa the wrong way with a cool spot kick.

KEY STAT

Sergio Ramos is now La Roja’s most capped player with 168 appearances.