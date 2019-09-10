The pacy Coman, who got a double in Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania, put France ahead in the first half and hit the woodwork in the second with Clement Lenglet also finding the net after the break and Wissam Ben Yedder scoring in stoppage time.

The world champions stay second in the section with 15 points from six games, level with leaders Turkey who won 4-0 away to Moldova helped by a Cenk Tosun double.

Third-placed Iceland slipped three points behind the pacesetters after being sunk by late goals for Albania from Odise Roshi and Sokol Cikalleshi in a 4-2 away defeat.

France, who have the best goal difference but are second by virtue of losing in Istanbul in June, face a potential group final against Turkey at the Stade de France next month.

The top two teams qualify for next year's finals.

"We wanted to make the most of our home advantage and take six points from these two games, job done," said Antoine Griezmann, who missed his second penalty in two games after also misfiring from the spot against Albania.

"Missing another penalty is annoying but it shows you have to work constantly, you're never at the top," he said.

Coach Didier Deschamps rued several missed opportunities but he could be satisfied with France taking a maximum six points.

"It's good even if with all our chances we should have scored more," he said. "We have a lot of quality players in attack."