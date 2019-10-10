LIVE

Austria - Israel

Euro Qualifying - 10 October 2019

Euro Qualifying – Follow the Football match between Austria and Israel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Franco Foda or Andreas Herzog? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Austria and Israel? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Austria vs Israel. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

