LIVE

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Finland

Euro Qualifying - 12 October 2019

Euro Qualifying – Follow the Football match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Robert Prosinecki or Markku Kanerva? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

