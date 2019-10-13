LIVE

Cyprus - Russia

Euro Qualifying - 13 October 2019

Euro Qualifying – Follow the Football match between Cyprus and Russia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 13 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ran Ben Simon or Stanislav Cherchesov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Cyprus and Russia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cyprus vs Russia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

