LIVE

France - Andorra

Euro Qualifying - 10 September 2019

Euro Qualifying – Follow the Football match between France and Andorra live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Didier Deschamps or Jesus Álvarez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between France and Andorra? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for France vs Andorra. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

