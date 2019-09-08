LIVE

Georgia - Denmark

Euro Qualifying - 8 September 2019

Euro Qualifying – Follow the Football match between Georgia and Denmark live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 8 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vladimír Weiss or Åge Hareide? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Georgia and Denmark? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Georgia vs Denmark. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

