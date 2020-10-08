LIVE

North Macedonia - Kosovo

Euro Qualifying - 8 October 2020

Euro Qualifying – Follow the Football match between North Macedonia and Kosovo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Igor Angelovski or Bernard Challandes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between North Macedonia and Kosovo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for North Macedonia vs Kosovo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

