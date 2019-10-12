LIVE

Norway - Spain

Euro Qualifying - 12 October 2019

Euro Qualifying – Follow the Football match between Norway and Spain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lars Lagerbäck or Robert Moreno? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Norway and Spain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Norway vs Spain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

