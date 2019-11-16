Getty Images
Gomez and Henderson both out of England squad
England midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Joe Gomez will miss Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier at Kosovo due to illness and injury, the Football Association (FA) said on Saturday.
Henderson, who is yet to completely recover from a viral infection, was suspended for Thursday's 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley as Gareth Southgate's side booked their place in the finals of the competition as Group A winners.
His Liverpool team mate Gomez was booed by some fans when he entered as a substitute in that match, following a bust-up with Raheem Sterling on Monday, and misses the trip to Kosovo after sustaining a knee injury in training on Friday.
"Henderson arrived in camp with a viral infection that has not fully cleared," the FA said in a statement.
"Gomez sustained a knock in training and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel.
"The pair now return to their club meaning the Three Lions will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad."
Henderson had given extra time to report for England duty and did not arrive in camp until Wednesday.
However, he was called upon as a senior member of the squad to mediate the dispute between Sterling and Gomez, with saw the former dropped from the team for Thursday's 7-0 win over Montenegro.
Henderson also sat the game out due to having picked up three yellow cards but Sterling is expected to come back into the starting line-up for Sunday's clash.
England have 18 points from seven games, while Kosovo are third in the group below Czech Republic with 11 points.
