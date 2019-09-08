Rodrigo and Alcacer braces give Spain comfortable win

Spain dominated the game from start to finish and took the lead on 13 minutes when Dani Parejo won the ball just outside the Faroes box. He poked through to Mikel Oyarzabal, whose selfless square pass gave Rodrigo a tap-in.

But Spain took until the 50th minute to extend their lead, Rodrigo taking a pass from Thiago Alcantara, moving into the box, and punching a shot which deflected off Heini Vantsdal and in.

Though Spain maintained pressure, it was not until the dying stages that their superiority was reflected in goals, Paco Alcacer pranging home from close range on 90 minutes and glancing home an expert's header shortly afterwards.

TALKING POINT

Are Spain any good? Though the likes of Saul, Sergio Busquets and Dani Ceballos were omitted, Spain remain short of elite-level talent, never mind players. Of course, they are still pretty good, but the best players in the world are no l;onger Spanish and it is hard to see them beating Europe's better sides next summer.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Thiago Alcantara (Spain) Ran the show in midfield, finding lovely angles with his passing and joining the attack to good effect.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain: De Gea 6, Carvajal 6, Hermoso 6, Ramos 6, Gaya 6, Rodri 7, Thiago 7, Parejo 6, Suso 6, Rodrigo 7, Oyarzabal 6. Subs: Alcacer 7, Sarabia 6, Nunez 6.

Faroe Islands: Nielsen 6, Vantsdal 5, Gregersen 6, Balvindsson 5, Vatnhamar 6, Hendriksson 6, Hansson 6, Davidsen 6, Edmundsson 6, Olsen 5, Bjartalid 6. Subs: Eriksen 6, Bartalsstovu 6, Egilsson 6.

KEY STAT

Sergio Ramos has now played 167 times for Spain, equalling the record previously held by Iker Casillas.

KEY MOMENTS

13' - GOAL! Spain 1-0 Faroe Islands 0 (Rodrigo) This was so easy. From on the ground, just outside the box, Parejo poked a ball into it as Gregersen tried to bundle clear, and Oyarzabal tapped square for Rodrigo to tap home. I think Spain might just shade this one.

50' - GOAL! Spain 2-0 Faroe Islands (Rodrigo) Rodrigo stretches down the left, eases int the box, shifts it to make an angle, and shoots hard with the inside of his left-foot seeking the far corner ... his shot's not far off, but a flick off Vantsdal makes sure.

90' - GOAL! Spain 3-0 Faroe Islands (Alcacer) Carvajal moves down the right and finds Thiago, who drives into the box and squares for Alcacer to stretch into the net.

90+2' - GOAL! Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands (Alcacer) Rodri spreads to Gaya, whose cross is deftly headed home at the near post by Alcacer, with the Faroes' defence all over the place.