Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for Covid-19 when reporting for international duty, forcing teammates Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie to self-isolate, the Scottish FA have confirmed.

The midfielder returned a negative test for Covid-19 on arrival at Scotland's Oriam training base on Monday, but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result on Wednesday morning.

Armstrong will self-isolate for 10 days, while all other members of the squad have returned negative results.

Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie, as well as a physiotherapist and a masseur - are require to self-isolate for 14 days will also miss Scotland's forthcoming matches as they were in contact with the Southampton player.

Tierney will also miss Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City on October 17.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said: "While this is obviously disappointing news the most important thing is the health and safety of the individuals involved and the wider group.

"As soon as we were informed of the positive test, the Chief Medical Consultant immediately contacted the Scottish Government’s clinical adviser, who in turn alerted the local Health Protection Team.

"We have informed the respective clubs from whom we have borrowed the players and backroom staff and we now have to prepare for a huge match ahead tomorrow."

