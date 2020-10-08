Scotland set up a Euro 2020 play-off final showdown against Serbia after scraping a penalty shootout victory against Israel at Hampden Park.

The absence of Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney forced Steve Clarke to name a slightly different side than he otherwise would have envisaged, with Lyndon Dykes deployed up front alongside Oli McBurnie.

However, the front two struggled for service throughout as Scotland failed to create many goalscoring opportunities. They should have found the net through Scott McTominay, though, when the Manchester United midfielder headed wide from six yards out after being left completely free.

Both teams played with fear throughout, but Scotland came within inches of netting a dramatic winner with the last kick of the game in extra-time, with Liam Cooper heading an Andy Robertson corner against the post as the match went to penalties.

Eran Zahavi missed Israel’s first spot-kick and that proved to be the decisive moment in the shootout, with Kenny McLean tucking away the crucial penalty to set up a play-off final against Serbia.

TALKING POINT - Scotland through, but same old questions remain

Under Clarke, Scotland are currently on a six-game unbeaten run. But each of these results have seen them face questions over the standard of their performance and it will be no different after this display. Scotland dragged themselves through to the play-off final, but this was a turgid affair in which the home side struggled to create anything of any note. They will have to be much better against Serbia next month.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Eli Dasa (Israel)

Scotland might have dragged themselves over the line in the shootout, but Eli Dasa was the best player on the pitch over 90 minutes and extra-time. The right-back gave Robertson all sorts of problems, providing Israel with an attacking outlet down the wing while also covering at the back, making a crucial block to stop a Callum McGregor shot testing Ofir Marciano. Dasa deserved better than to end up on the losing side.

PLAYER RATINGS

Scotland: Marshall 7, O'Donnell 4, Robertson 5, McTominay 5, Gallagher 7, Cooper 6, McGinn 7, Jack 5, McGregor 6, Dykes 6, McBurnie 7. Subs - Fraser 7, Paterson 5, McLean 5, Shankland 4.

Israel: Marciano 6, Dasa 8, Yeini 5, Elhamed 7, Tibi 6, Golasa 5, Bitton 6, Solomon 7, Natcho 6, Zahavi 5, Dabbur 5. Subs - Weissman 5, Abu Fani 5, Elmkies 4.

KEY MOMENTS

42’ What a chance for McTominay! That should have been in the back of the net! McTominay was completely free six yards out from a Robertson corner, but he heads wide of the post!

120’ Off the post! So close to a late, late winner as a Robertson corner kick is headed towards goal by Cooper, but the effort comes back off the woodwork and it will be penalties.

MARSHALL SAVES FROM ZAHAVI! It was a good penalty, but an even better save from the Scotland goalkeeper!

SCOTLAND ARE INTO THE PLAY-OFF FINAL! McLean tucks away his penalty and Scotland are off to Serbia for the Euro 2020 play-off final. They are just one game away from qualifying for their first major tournament since 1998. It was a terrible game of football, but Scotland did just enough to get over the line.

KEY STATS

Scotland failed to register a single shot on target over the 120 minutes of normal time and extra time.

Scotland played a period of extra time for the first time since 1961 and participated in their first ever penalty shootout.

