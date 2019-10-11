The Chelsea midfielder will line-up alongside Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho starting up front.

Danny Rose and former Tottenham team-mate Kieran Trippier come into the XI, with Michael Keane partnering Harry Maguire in central defence.

Callum Wilson is out of the Group A match with illness.

England can reach next summer's tournament with victory tonight, as it would take them six points above the Czechs, who would only have two games left to play after this match (head-to-head takes precedent in the standings).

England: Pickford, Trippier, Keane, Maguire, Rose, Rice, Henderson, Mount, Sterling, Sancho, Kane

Subs: Pope, Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Gomez, Mings, Timori, Winks, Barkley, Rashford, D.Henderson, Abraham