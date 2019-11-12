The Warm-Up: Sterling dropped, England deal with it like grown-ups

TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Sterling dropped after training ground scrap, England deal with it like grown-ups

The good thing about being led by a mature and sensible man is that when something off-script happens, it tends to be dealt with in a mature and sensible fashion. And so, when Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez got into a training ground altercation while on England duty, passions apparently running a little high after the Liverpool v Manchester City game on Sunday, the matter has seemingly been dealt with before most people probably knew about it.

The Daily Mail reported the scrap just before 10pm on Monday night, but by just after 11 the FA had released a statement explaining that Sterling will be left out of their game on Thursday, Sterling himself had put out his own statement on Instagram and…well…unless more comes out about the incident then that seems to be that.

Gareth Southgate said:

" We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we’ve been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday’s game were still raw. My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it’s important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night. "

No real fuss, no opportunity for the thing to fester, no cack-handed attempts at covering things up. Some conciliatory language and it’s all dealt with. Probably. In a world that seems to be increasingly overtaken by self-interested infants, this all seems like a pleasant surprise.

Arsenal say Emery is their man, fans burst

Surely that was it. Surely the Leicester defeat was the final straw. Surely the sight of a side who were going nowhere in March, appointed a new manager but have essentially the same players, so comprehensively demonstrating they’re simply a better team with better prospects of making the Champions League than Arsenal was the final push the onlooking board needed to say thank you and good evening and quietly usher Unai Emery away from the club before it gets really ugly.

But no. Perhaps emboldened by…well, we’re not sure what they could possibly be emboldened by, but the Arsenal hierarchy held a meeting with 200 club staff on Monday – in itself quite a good idea – to inform everyone that Emery was their man and he would be staying.

A summary of the comments by club suits Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham read:

" We are as disappointed as everyone else with both our results and performances at this stage of the season. We share the frustration with our fans, Unai, players and all our staff as they are not at the level we want or expect. Things need to improve to meet our objectives for the season and we firmly believe Unai is the right man for the job, together with the backroom team we have in place. We are all working intensively behind the scenes to turn things around and are confident we will. "

Arsenal fans: our thoughts are with you at this very difficult time.

Could this be it for Phil Neville?

In fairness to Phil Neville, he does admit that things aren’t particularly great at the moment, a relatively rare moment of self-awareness from a man who has Brented his way through managing the England Women’s team for the past few years, apparently entirely convinced he is god’s gift to coaching and that England are lucky to have him.

But England have won one game – unconvincingly – since the World Cup and now, according to assorted reports, including from Molly Hudson in the Times, his position could be under threat if they are gubbed in tonight’s friendly against Czech Republic.

Neville said:

" From a personal point of view I want the results to get better,” he said. “I’m a realist, I want success for this team and I know the capabilities of this team and I realise fully the criticism going my way is probably only half of what it should be, one win in seven games is without doubt unacceptable. I have been in situations at Manchester United with David Moyes, my brother in Spain, with Nuno Espírito Santo in Spain, where I have seen at first hand the impact of poor results, on supporters and everything. I’m not stupid, I feel that myself but I have got full confidence in the people that I work for and the players that I am coaching and they have got full confidence in me. "

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Neil Warnock

When he really is gone, we’ll all miss Neil Warnock. What you might call a ‘divisive’ figure in the game, he’s been a constant for 30-odd years, a comforting presence in a world of flux, always there, and you always knew what he would be.

Warnock left Cardiff by ‘mutual consent’ on Monday, after a ropey start to the season which has left them in 14th place, having won just one of the last six, a run that included an extremely damaging derby defeat to Swansea, and having not managed to string two victories together all season.

Warnock said:

" I am leaving my beloved Bluebirds after over three years in which there have been some of the best days in my long football career. I would like to thank Vincent Tan and Ken Choo for their support; Victoria, my secretary, who has had to look after me over the years; Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, my ever-faithful sidekicks and friends; and all the backroom staff on both the coaching and the medical sides who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve the success we have had. A special mention also to all of my players, past and present, who have given me everything. "

Warnock made it reasonably clear at the start of the season that this would be his last as a manager, so unless some struggling team needs a firefighter for the remainder of the campaign, we can pretty much assume this is it.

Then again, he basically said he was retired before he took the Rotherham job, and that was five years ago, so…

Zero: Neil Warnock

Just for balance.

HAT TIP

" For one brief moment Kieran Trippier sounds worried. The England defender is talking about how his Atlético Madrid teammate Diego Costa calls him Rooney and how that means everyone else calls him Rooney too when a thought crosses his mind. “It’s just because I’m the only English player here and Rooney’s the only one he’s heard of; it could have been anything,” he’s saying. “He just calls me that because it’s the first name that came into his mind. And everywhere I go, they shout Rooney. When I warm up, everyone’s shouting it. Everyone. I have Diego to thank for this. Of all the names. I don’t think I …” And then there’s a pause. Two men sit with him at Atlético’s Cerro del Espino training ground, empty now after the morning session. “Do you think I look like Rooney?” Trippier asks. No. “Do you think I look like Rooney?” "

Kieran Trippier speaks to Sid Lowe about moving to Atletico Madrid, and more than just Diego Costa thinking he looks like Wayne Rooney.

RETRO CORNER

A very happy birthday to Jason Cundy who these days is an ‘outspoken’ radio pundit who takes dim views of just about everything except Chelsea, but who also apparently absolutely loves opera. Anyway, enjoy him tackling in a goal from near the halfway line against Ipswich back in 1992.

COMING UP

Big night for Phil Neville, who leads England for what could feasibly be the last time in that Czech friendly, but if you don’t fancy watching that it’s probably a good night to take off football.

Tomorrow’s Warm-Up will be brought to you by the never-divisive Ben Snowball.