THROW BULGARIA OUT OF QUALIFYING

Bulgaria should be dismissed from the competition straight away and that would get people thinking [again] if they wanted to go and behave in the way they did again.

However, having said that, it's a difficult precedence to set - and police - because you can just get organised groups - and not just national team supporters - to travel around to different countries as Europe is open. You don't know the nationalities of all these people.

More importantly, the most important thing now is we focus on what is happening in our backyard - not what is happening in the Bulgarian's backyard. We must concentrate on what is happening in our game, our lives and our livelihoods outside of football.

BULGARIA WERE PREPARED TO ABUSE

On the pitch this game was always going to be easy. On the other side I saw the warning missile [that abuse from the stands could be an issue] had been thrown in by the FA [in the build-up to the match] saying the players would walk off the pitch if there was racial abuse. I presume everybody knew it was going to happen because it had been teed up. The FA had already planned what they were going to do [if there was racism].

The Bulgarians had already made their mind up that they were disgusted by what England said. Their reaction straight away was, as a minority, be like a red rag to a bull. We added to it by saying what we said pre-game. When you start seeing people throwing Nazi salutes that tells you how organised it was.

SIX GOALS WAS THE BEST REACTION POSSIBLE

Raheem Sterling scored twice for England against BulgariaGetty Images

" The best thing happened - England scored six goals and a black player scored two. "

That's the best way to do this. As much as you want to turn around and stop something it isn't going to happen just like that. How do you attack something like that? It's about going there and, as an individual, give the best you can and show they're not affecting you and destroy everything about them. It's about doing it right and if you can win it by six clear goals it makes it even better.

WALKING OFF IS NOT THE SOLUTION

I still don't get any explanation from anyone who tries to tell me about walking off. I'm never going to accept it. One thing I know in life in general is never allow someone to knock you off and if you do get knocked down you get up.

If your senses are right you get up and let them know they can't hurt you - that's being strong physically and mentally, in my opinion. You're not going to give in - as I believe if you walk off you are letting the minority say 'we won'. I'm not fussed about the three-step protocol, it's about the fact that you don't let people know that they're hurting you. You let them know you are stronger than them. They will back down through sheer embarrassment and will realise they were corrupted into something.

Paul Parker - @realpaulparker2