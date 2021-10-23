Iker Muniain scored from the spot with 13 minutes of normal time remaining to secure three points for Athletic Bilbao at home to Villarreal

Raul Garcia gave the home side the lead after 14 minutes in the day's late kick-off, before former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin equalised midway through the first half. Athletic are in ninth and Villarreal find themselves down in 13th in La Liga.

In La Liga, most observers are waiting for El Clasico on Sunday, but attention was on an earlier kick-off, as tenth-placed Valencia drew in dramatic fashion with Mallorca at home.

Bundesliga Bellingham on target as Dortmund cruise past Bielefeld 10 HOURS AGO

After Mallorca went two up in the first half after a goal from Angel Rodriguez and an own goal from Mouctar Diakhaby, Lee Kang-in saw red in the 55th minute.

The home side pressed until Goncalo Guedes gave them hope with a goal in the 93rd minute, before Jose Gaya grabbed an equaliser five minutes later, which was followed by another red for Mallorca as Rodrigo Battaglia was sent off.

In Italy, AC Milan moved to the top of Serie A by a single point ahead of Napoli, though the latter have a game in hand. Milan beat Bologna 4-2 away as the home side were reduced to nine men.

Rafael Leao and David Calabria gave Milan a 2-0 lead before a Zlatan Ibrahimovic own goal and a Musa Barrow equaliser gave Bologna hopes for a point. By the hour mark they were down to nine after Roberto Soriano’s second half red followed Adama Soumaoro’s exit on 20 minutes, but Ismael Bennacer and Ibrahimovic both scored late to make it four.

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0 as Robert Lewandowski scored his 10th league goal after just nine appearances, and Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman also notched a goal.

Elsewhere, England’s teenage international Jude Bellingham scored a brilliant effort for Borussia Dortmund as they beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-1 on Saturday.

Emre Can and Mats Hummels scored Dortmund’s first two goals before the 18-year-old made it three, and the win keeps the side one point off Bundesliga leaders Bayern.

The current champions managed their win despite the absence of Julian Nagelsmann, who was isolating at his home after testing positive for coronavirus.

RB Leipzig, in sixth place, secured an easy 4-1 win over minnows Furth.

Champions League Sane stunner sparks late surge to settle battling Bayern win against Benfica 20/10/2021 AT 17:58