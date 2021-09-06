Harvey Elliott has withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad due to injury.

The Liverpool starlet has returned to his club ahead of England U21's European Championship qualifier against Kosovo after joining up with the squad already carrying an injury suffered in the draw against Chelsea.

Ryan Sessegnon has also picked up a knock in training and returned to Tottenham Hotspur, with Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey called up for the first time.

An intended friendly against Romania last Friday was cancelled after coronavirus cases in the England camp.

Lee Carsley, who replaced Aidy Boothroyd after a disappointing European Championships earlier this year, is due to take charge of his first game with the Young Lions.

The former England U20 boss named a reasonably inexperienced squad for the two fixtures, including a first England call-up at any level for Etienne Green, who is based in France with AS Saint-Etienne.

Elliott could have made his debut for the side in the fixture on Tuesday 7 September.

His club teammate Curtis Jones is suspended for the Kosovo fixture.

It will be held at the Stadium MK.

Carsley is being assisted by Ashley Cole, with the most capped England full-back appointed to support Carsley this summer.

