Football

Europa Conference League - Harry Kane hat-trick against Mura 'important for everybody' - Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur head coach: "It's important for everybody. I always insist... the more important thing is that we have all the players in the best, the best they can be, because all the squad today was important for players that, they didn't have too many chances (to play). They played 90 minutes. To have... for the future, it's about preparing (for) what is ahead of us."

00:01:36, an hour ago