Europa Conference League - Jose Mourinho insists he 'does care about this tournament' for Roma

Jose Mourinho: "I don't want to lie and say that I don't care about this tournament. I do care about it, and the first step is to win the group. This is why tomorrow we go and we will all be there, nobody will stay at home, nobody will be on holiday, nobody will rest. When I say no rest, I mean that everybody has been called for this match, we will all be there."

00:02:26, an hour ago