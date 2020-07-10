Champions League and Europa League draws as they happened

Recap on all the action as it unfolded in the Champions League and Europa League draws from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

That's your lot!

The brave new world of video link draws came with plenty of technological drawbacks, but we have our fixtures for the rest of the season in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Football Europa League draw: Man United set for İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen test 16 MINUTES AGO

Thanks for joining us. Recap on how the draws unfolded below!

Mixed bag for Man Utd

If United reach the semi-finals they will take on Olympiakos, Wolves, Sevilla or Roma, none of whom will be easy. However, the quarter-final draw is far more favourable, with Turkish side Basaksehir and Copenhagen more than beatable.

The draw has kept United separate from Inter Milan, who signed Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young from United this season and still have Alexis Sanchez on loan.

Europa League glory offers United a route back into the Champions League but if they win their remaining four Premier League fixtures they will secure a qualifying spot before the Europa League restarts in August.

12:30 - Could it be harder for Wolves?

12:30 - Semi-final draw in full

Wolves/Olympiacos/Sevilla/Roma v LASK/Manchester United/Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen

Inter/Getafe/Leverkusen/Rangers v Shakhtar/Wolfsburg/Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

12:25 - Full quarter-final draw

Wolves or Olympiacos v Sevilla or Roma

Inter or Getafe v Leverkusen or Rangers

LASK or Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen

Shakhtar or Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

12:20 - Here we go!

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti is back and the draw is upon us. Former Bayern Munich defender Thomas Helmer is here to help. Not what you want from the guy doing the draw...

12:15 - Wolves and Man Utd in strong positions

Man Utd strolled to a 5-0 win in Austria Image credit: Eurosport

Manchester United, barring a miracle from Austrian club LASK, will progress to the last eight in Germany as they have a 5-0 lead from the first leg, which was played behind closed doors, just before lockdown.

Wolves are in a strong position, too, as they are level at 1-1 with Olympiakos after the first leg which was played in Greece.

12:10 - How are the games split?

Unlike the Champions League, the final tournament in the Europa League is not just in one city. Germany will be the host nation, but the games will be spread across four cities. The stadiums are:

Stadion Koln in Cologne (final venue)

MSV Arena in Duisburg

Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf

Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen

12:00 - Europa League draw time!

It is now time for the Europa League draw. There is still some last-16 ties to be finalised, but here is a list of key dates:

Europa League last-16: August 5/6 (kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST)

Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

11:55 - Well, when you put it like that...

11:50 - Pleasant introductions

11:40 - Tough draw for PL clubs

Chelsea have it all to do to even reach the last eight, given they trail 3-0 against Bayern Munich anyway, but with Barca or Napoli a potential opponent, they could not have gotten it tougher.

It is slightly better for Manchester City, who are still awaiting the verdict on their appeal against a European ban next season, Pep Guardiola's side must come through the second leg of their last-16 tie with Real Madrid. Should they do that, City can look forward to a one-legged tie with Juventus or Lyon.

PSG and Atletico are the real winners from this, on paper. Leipzig and Atalanta cannot be underestimated, though.

11:30 - Advantage PSG?

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1281537169652424704?s=20

11:30 - Semi-final draw in full

Manchester City/Real Madrid/Lyon/Juventus v Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern

Leipzig/ Atletico Madrid v Atalanta/PSG

11:25 - Quarter-final draw in full

Atalanta v PSG

Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern

Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

Manchester City or Real Madrid v Lyon or Juventus

11:20 - Here we go!

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti is here and the draw is upon us. Paulo Sousa is here to help out.

Don't forget, seedings and country protection are removed at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, meaning any side can draw any side from here on.

11:15 - Technical problems already!

Both representatives from Real Madrid and Atletico suffered technical problems and we could not hear what they had to say! The new world is not so smooth! Tune in to Eurosport to see presenter Pedro Pinto try his best to mask the difficulties!

11:10 - Giorgio Chiellini reveals coronavirus training schedule

"It was not so easy staying in shape, especially for the older players like me. I woke up early in the morning to train for two hours, then real training started, training behind my daughter. We are so happy to be back, playing in our league, and looking forward to starting the Champions League again."

11:05 - Even the draw is socially distanced

Club representatives cannot be present in Nyon due to coronavirus restrictions, but someone from each club can join in via video link. We will still hear their reaction, as the draw is made.

11:00 - Champions League last 16 - who is through?

The following teams are through after completing their last-16 ties before coronavirus forced the postponement of matches.

Atalanta (def. Valencia)

Atletico Madrid (def. Liverpool)

RB Leipzig (def. Tottenham)

Paris Saint-Germain (def. Borussia Dortmund)

These ties still have a second leg to play. Below are the results from the opening clashes:

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Lyon 1-0 Juventus

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

10:55 - Champions League dates for your diary

Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8 - these will be played at the home grounds as before, behind closed doors.

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

Champions League final: August 23 (Lisbon)

10:50 - Where are we at with PL teams?

Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy celebrate in the Bernabeu Image credit: Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester City still have second leg matches to play, although Chelsea will need to pull off a remarkable comeback as they trail Bayern Munich 3-0. City, however, hold a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid after the first leg in the Bernabeu.

In the Europa League, Wolves are in a good position to progress through to the quarter-finals as they are level at 1-1 with Olympiakos after the first leg which was played in Greece.

Manchester United, barring a miracle from Austrian club LASK, will progress as they have a 5-0 lead from the first leg.

10:45 - Welcome - draw time!

Hello and welcome to the Champions League and Europa League draws live! So what happens now, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?

Firstly, there are round of 16 second legs to be played, but the path to the final for each team, in both competitions, will be decided this morning.

This season's Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August, with the Europa League taking the same format, in Germany.

All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

Where can I watch?

The Champions League and Europa League draws will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live via the Eurosport Player.

The Champions League draw starts at 11:00 on Eurosport and Eurosport Player and is expected to conclude at 11:20.

The Europa League draw will follow at 12:00 again on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

Football Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw 18 MINUTES AGO