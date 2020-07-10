Football

Europa League draw: Man United set for İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen test

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Europa League draw: Man United set for İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen challenge

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
19 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

Manchester United will face either İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League barring a miraculous comeback from LASK.

United lead LASK 5-0 following the first leg of their tie while İstanbul Başakşehir hold a one-goal advantage over FC Copenhagen ahead of their second-leg tie.

Football

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

22 MINUTES AGO
  • Champions League draw: Man City to face Lyon or Juventus if they beat Real Madrid
  • Spurs sacking Pochettino for Mourinho was wrong in November and is wrong now

Elsewhere, if Wolves get past Olympiacos they will face Europa League specialists Sevilla, or Roma for a spot in the semi-final, and if both English sides progress from those potential quarter-finals they could meet at the last-four stage.

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

  • QF1: VfL Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel
  • QF2: LASK or Manchester United v İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen
  • QF3: Inter v Milan Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen
  • QF4: Olympiacos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or Roma

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

  • QF4 v QF2
  • QF3 v QF1

Europa League last 16 - the current situation

These ties still have a second leg to play. Below are the results from the opening clashes:

  • İstanbul Başakşehir 1–0 FC Copenhagen
  • Olympiacos 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Rangers 1–3 Bayer Leverkusen
  • VfL Wolfsburg 1–2 Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Eintracht Frankfurt 0–3 Basel
  • LASK 0–5 Manchester United

These ties will play a one-off tie

  • Inter v Milan Getafe
  • Sevilla v Roma

The six ties that have already played a first leg will see the returns legs played as normal. The ties that have not played a first leg - Inter v Milan Getafe and Sevilla v Roma – will be played as a one-off tie at a yet-to-be-announced venues.

Europa League dates for your diary

  • Europa League Round of 16: August 5-6
  • Europa League Quarter-finals: August 10-11
  • Europa League Semi-finals: August 16-17
  • Europa League Final: August 21
Football

Barcelona or Napoli await Bayern if no upset against Chelsea

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Form not a factor in derby, says Arsenal's Arteta ahead of Spurs clash

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On