Football

Europa League last-32 draw: Watch free livestream video, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man Utd, Leicester

The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League takes place at 12pm on Monday and you can follow it via our free livestream. Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester City are among the teams who will discover their fate when the balls are drawn out at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, with the English quartet all seeded after topping their groups.

00:30:00, 5 views, 10/12/2020 at 17:14