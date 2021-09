Football

Europa League - Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti: Leicester game is a 'bicycle we dreamt of peddling'

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli head coach: "Maximum respect, maximum attention, maximum desire to get the best result possible in this competition. Matches like Leicester versus Napoli are of the highest level. These matches are like the bicycle we dreamt of peddling, therefore we are not snubbing absolutely anything at all."

00:01:14, an hour ago