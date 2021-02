Football

Europa League news - Leicester City excited for Slavia Prague challenge, says Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is excited for the challenge of meeting Slavia Prague in the last 32 of the Europa League. The Foxes are in fine form having lost just once in their last 14 games and currently sitting third in the Premier League. Rodgers' side also topped Group G in the Europa League earlier this season.

