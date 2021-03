Football

Europa League reaction: AC Milan 'deserved' draw against Manchester United - Stefano Pioli

Reaction from Stefano Pioli after Simon Kjaer's 92nd minute header ensured AC Milan drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie at Old Trafford on Thursday. The second leg will take place at AC Milan's San Siro stadium on 18th March. "We deserved to leave the pitch with a positive result after this performance."

00:00:28, an hour ago