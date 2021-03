Football

Europa League reaction: Jose Mourinho on Tottenham win over Dinamo Zagreb - 'We didn't kill the tie'

Reaction from Jose Mourinho after two goals from Harry Kane put Tottenham Hotspur in control of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, following a 2-0 first leg victory on Thursday. "This is just a little step, but not even a big step to the quarter-finals. 2-0 at home is a very positive result but we did not kill the tie, so it is still open."

