Football

Europa League reaction - Mikel Arteta demands a 'ruthless' Arsenal despite win at Olympiacos

Reaction from Mikel Arteta at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on Thursday after his Arsenal side struck twice late in the game to earn a 3-1 win at Olympiacos and take control of their Europa League round of 16 tie. Arteta saw his side dumped out by Olympiacos in the round of 32 last season despite winning the opening leg in Greece - he will be hoping lightning does not strike twice.

00:00:31, 9 hours ago