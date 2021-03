Football

Europa League: 'Tough one to swallow' – Mikel Arteta on revenge for Arsenal against Olympiacos

"It was a really tough one to swallow" said Mikel Arteta on Wednesday as Arsenal prepare to face Olympiacos again in the Europa league last-16 after their defeat to the same opponents last year. "Well obviously, it was a really tough one to swallow. The way it happened at the end was really cruel after everything we did in the two games to lose it the way we did."

00:00:23, an hour ago