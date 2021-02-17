Football

Europa League: 'Why’s Bale not playing? Ask Jose Mourinho!' - Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has defended the Tottenham star's recent struggle for first team football, saying Spurs boss Jose Mourinho needs to be asked why he's not playing. Speaking at the FT Business of Football virtual summit the Executive Chairman of ICM Stellar Sport - which represents over 800 athletes – admitted that the 31-year-old is "towards the end of his career".

