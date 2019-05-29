Coming into the match in Baku Chelsea midfielder Kante was initially ruled out before being upgraded to 50-50 by Maurizio Sarri.

It therefore comes as a massive surprise to see the Frenchman start, especially given how careful he was at training the previous evening, a clear sign of just how important he is to the team.

The other major talking points see Emerson start at left-back whilst up front Olivier Giroud is preferred to Gonzalo Higuain against his former side.

Playing in his final match as a professional Cech starts in goal for Arsenal, against the team with which he won both the Champions League and the Europa League.

It has been widely reported that Cech will become Chelsea’s Director of Football upon his retirement, which had led to some supporters suggesting Cech should not start.

TEAM NEWS IN FULL

Chelsea - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Cumming, Cahill, Zappacosta, Ampadu, Alonso, McEachran, Gallagher, Barkley, Willian, Higuain

Arsenal - Cech, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Riles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Iliev, Iwobi, Nketiah, Welbeck