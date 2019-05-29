Hazard played a starring role in Baku, scoring twice during the Blues’ comfortable 4-1 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

It was widely expected to be his last game for the club, as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, and he confirmed that after the match.

Speaking to BT Sport’s Darrell Currie Hazard said “Yeah I think it’s goodbye.

" Time for a new challenge. "

Hazard, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, a club that he has openly flirted with in the past.

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates after celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijian, on May 29, 2019Getty Images

He has spoken of his desire to win the Champions League, a position that Chelsea haven’t been in for a few years, whilst Real have won the past three editions of the tournament.

Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012, after the club won the Champions League, and he helped them to win two Premier League titles and now two Europa Leagues during his time with the team.