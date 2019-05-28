Le Buzz

Tuesday's media duties started well for Maurizio Sarri.

He reported to the press that N'Golo Kante is actually a 50-50 to play against Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, not ruled out as was initially reported.

However later on in the day all was not well.

Footage captured by BT Sport showed the Chelsea manager furiously storming off at the end of the session.

Initially at the start of the clip there seems to be some kind of incident between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain.

Throughout most of the season there have been reports that there are problems at Chelsea and this is not going to help things...

Chelsea later confirmed that the reason why Sarri was frustrated was due to not being able to practice set-pieces.

“Maurizio’s frustration displayed at the end of training was not related to any of his players, but was due to not being able to practise set-plays in the final 15 minutes of the hour-long training session as it remained open to media.” A Chelsea spokesperson said.