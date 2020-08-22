Antonio Conte hints he could leave Inter after Europa League final defeat

Women's Road Race
Round 3 - Portugal
Women's Road Race, Uninterrupted Coverage
Julen Lopetegui says that 'the past is behind me' after Sevilla's Europa League triumph and his ill-fated spells as Spain and Real Madrid boss.
Antonio Conte hints that he could leave Inter after their Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.
Antonio Conte says he is 'very satisfied' with his Inter Milan players after their thrashing of Shakhtar to reach the Europa League final.
A Raul Jimenez penalty was enough for Wolverhampton Wanderers to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club didn't see the best of Alexis Sanchez as he joins Inter Milan.
Manchester United's youngest ever European XI did themselves a favour with their performances in the Europa League defeat to Astana, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Juventus have set their sights on a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo, that is according to today’s Euro Papers.
Ansu Fati has switched agent, leading to speculation that he wants to leave Barcelona, but is all as it seems? Euro Papers investigates.
In the latest episode of Game of Opinions Pete Sharland is joined by Michael Hincks and Graham Ruthven to discuss all things Barcelona.
Ronald Koeman has not even been officially appointed Barcelona boss yet, but already he reportedly knows which stars he will unceremoniously dismiss.
A club spokesman says that Barcelona's sacking of head coach Quique Setien is just the first of many changes.
After a terrible season culminated in an 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich, Barcelona have turned their attentions to re-signing Neymar.
The fallout from Barcelona’s Bayern Munich humiliation looks set to begin with the club willing to offload as many as 15 players.