The north London club have faced the Greeks on four separate seasons in the Champions League group stages this decade, with both teams winning four games apiece.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also faced Club Brugge in recent years, beating them 7-1 on aggregate in the Champions League play-off round in 2015-16.

Wolves, who finished second in Group K behind Braga, will face Spanish side Espanyol.

Celtic will be cautiously optimistic about continuing their fine European run when they take on FC Copenhagen, while their Glasgow rivals Rangers will play Wolves' group-stage opponents Braga.

Ajax, semi-finalists in last season’s Champions League, were drawn against Getafe, and fellow Champions League dropouts Inter Milan were handed a favourable fixture against Ludogorets.

Elsewhere, Roma have a draw with Gent and there's an intriguing clash as Porto take on Bayer Leverkusen.

Record Europa League winners Sevilla will meet Romanian side Cluj.

The ties will take place on February 20th and 27th.

DRAW IN FULL