Smith-Rowe and Saka make their first senior appearances this season.

Arsenal take on Frankfurt in the Europa League, their opening match of the competition. The team from North London make a number of changes to the travelling squad from the one that drew at Watford on the weekend.

Mesut Özil doesn’t travel as manager Unai Emery rests the Germany international. Also rested is Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Rob Holding doesn’t make the squad as he still makes his way back to full fitness from an ACL injury, and Alexander Lacazette sits out with an ankle injury.

There are several significant changes to the starting line up, as Shkodran Mustafi returns to start alongside David Luiz.

Mustafi looked likely to leave during the summer transfer window. However, Emery has backed his defender to be an integral part of the squad. He said:

" Mustafi decided to be here and when he did, for me, he is another player like the others in the team, of course I respect his decision and, when he decided, I spoke with him and said ‘for me you are in the squad and I am going to work with you as with the other players. "

Further changes in defence come as Calum Chambers starts ahead of Ainsley Maitland Niles, who is on the bench.

Xhaka remains in a midfield two, alongside Torreira who start ahead of Ceballos and Guendouzi.