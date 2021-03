Football

Europa League - 'Disappointed' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans Manchester United 'dropping too deep'

Reaction from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Milan in the Europa League on Thursday. "We dropped too deep in the box. We were a yard or two too deep. Of course you're always disappointed when you concede a goal in that manner. Simon Kjaer is a good player, he makes a good run, he's strong."

00:00:40, 22 minutes ago