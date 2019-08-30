Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will also face Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in Group L following the draw on Friday in Monaco.

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, have been placed in Group F alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria while Wolves will face Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava in their first European campaign since 1980.

Celtic will come up against Cluj, the side that knocked them out of the Champions League third qualifying round earlier this month.

Neil Lennon's men will also face Serie A club Lazio and Rennes of France in what is a very difficult group for the Scottish champions.

Rangers booked their place in the draw on Thursday after a 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw, and they will face Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord.

Ashley Cole was the special guest who conducted the draw in MonacoGetty Images

The Ibrox club will have to close a section of their home ground for their first Europa League group game in Glasgow after being found guilty of a second charge of sectarian chanting.

Rangers will have to leave at least 3,000 seats empty, the same punishment served during the second leg with Legia Warsaw on Thursday, after a similar offence against St Joseph's in the first qualifying round.

The group stage begins on September 19 while the final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on May 27.

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange

Group B: Dyanmo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: Basle, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting, PSV, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CKSA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya

Group J: Roma, Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan, AZ Alkmaar