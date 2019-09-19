Europa League round-up - Rangers beat Feyenoord, Celtic held by Rennes

It was an emotional night in Glasgow as Rangers faced Feyenoord after the death on Wednesday of their former player Dutchman Fernando Ricksen at the age of 43.

Ricksen, who died from motor neurone disease, signed for Rangers from AZ Alkmaar in 2000 and went on to become a revered figure at the club, winning two league titles and two Scottish Cup trophies during a six-year spell at the club.

Fans unfurled banners celebrating Ricksen before Sheyi Ojo scored the only goal of the game in the first half to give Rangers a 1-0 win in their Group G clash.

CELTIC DREW WITH RENNES

Dynamo Kiev and FC Copenhagen scored 1-0 wins over Malmo and Lugano respectively in Group B while Cluj of Romania beat Lazio 2-1 and Rennes and Celtic played out a 1-1 draw in Group E.

Standard Liege beat Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal 2-0 at home.

Apoel Nicosia came back from two goals down to lead 3-2 against Dudelange of Luxembourg, but goals by Dominik Stolz and Daniel Sinizi gave the visitors a 4-3 win in Group A.

Qarabag slumped to a 3-0 home defeat by Sevilla in the group's other game.

Winger Kevin Bua scored twice for Swiss side FC Basel as they got off to the perfect start in Group C by hammering Krasnodar 5-0 at home. Getafe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in the group's other game.

In Group E, Norwegian side Rosenborg fell to a 1-0 defeat at Austrian side LASK and Dutch club PSV Eindhoven edged out Portugal's Sporting Lisbon 2-1.

In Group J, Borussia Monchengladbach were victims of a surprise 4-0 defeat to RZ Pellets WAC while Roma beat Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0.

Slovan Bratislava beat Besiktas 4-2 in Group K, while Partizan Belgrade drew 2-2 with AZ Alkmaar in Group L.

In Group H, Espanyol drew 1-1 with Ferencvarosi TC and Ludogorets beat CSKA Moscow 5-1.

While In Group I, KAA Gent beat Saint-Etienne 3-2 and Wolfsburg beat Oleksandria 3-1.