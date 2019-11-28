Arsenal are as good as through to the last 32 - even they should be capable of avoiding a five-goal defeat to Standard - but delivered yet another horrendous performance, making it seven games without a win. Unai Emery is doing well to still be in a job, but no one would be surprised if he wasn't this time tomorrow.

The match was played in front of a half-empty Emirates - Frankfurt's fans were banned and Arsenal's found better ways of spending time and money. And they didn't see much in the early stages, but Arsenal then stepped it up and missed some exceedingly presentable chances, Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the culprits. To compound a miserable period, Daivd Luiz, playing in midfield, was forced off the pitch with what looked like a rib injury.

Then, in the first minute of first-half injury-time, Bukayo Saka fed Martinell, whose cross was clipped home, off keeper's foot, bar and ground, by Aubameyang.

In the early stages of the second half, Arsenal ought to have finished things, but missed more chances before Frankfurt, hitherto miserable, improved. On 55 minutes, Daichi Kamada bent home a lovely equaliser, and then on 64 he scored again when no one bothered to close him down after a corner.

Arsenal had plenty of time to resolve matters, but created little, the players absolutely gone. Very soon, the manager might be too.

TALKING POINT

When will someone do something? Unai Emery is a Europa League manager, and contrived to not the league at PSG. It was always unlikely he'd be good enough to take Arsenal to where they'd like to be, but in nearly a season and a half, it's got worse not better. That looks a lot like his fault - his changes tonight were astoundingly unfathomable - and there's no hope whatsoever that he has the personality or skill to resolve things. It's a matter of when, not if.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) Scored both his teams goals, with calm and quality finishes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Martinez 6, Chambers 6, Mustafi 5, Sokratis 5, Tierney 5, David luiz 6, Willock 6, Xhaka 5, Saka 6, Aubameyang 6, Martinelli 6. Subs: Guendouzi 5, Ozil 5, Torreira.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Ronnow 7, Abraham 5, Hasebe 6, Hinteregger 5, Da Costa 5, Sow 5, Fernandes 5, Kostic 6, Kamada 9, Silva 5, Paciencia 5. Subs: Kohr 7, Gracinovic 7.

KEY STATS

When leading at half-time, Arsenal were unbeaten in 46 matches, winning 40 and drawing six - until tonight.

Arsenal have not won for seven games, something which never happened under Arsene Wenger. The last time this happened was in February 1992 under George Graham.

KEY MOMENTS

11’ - Lovely form Saka, who slows up Abraham and glides past him, then teases in a lovely cross! Ye've gottae score! So Willock and Aubameyang both get up, get in each other's way, and Aubameyang heads wide.

45+1’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt Saka drives beautifully and switches to Martinelli, who sashays by Hinteregger and crosses for Aubameyang, who drives low; Ronnow sticks out a foot, but can only divert the ball against the bar, down, and into the roof. .

48’ - The resultant corner goes short then back to Xhaka, who tricks his way past Hasebe along the by-line and snaps back for Chambers; he swings ineptly over the bar.

55’ - LOVELY GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Kamada) Kamada takes a throw from Da Costa deep inside the Arsenal half down the right, slows up Sokratis, dashes across him, and bends a luscious left-footer into the far bottom corner! Penny for em, Unai!

63’ - Good from Frankfurt. They move it quickly from right to left, Sow finding Kohr who finds Kostic, and his low drive is only just tipped away by Martinez!

64’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Kamada) Well! The corner is headed away to the edge, where Kamada picks it up. No one rushes him, so he takes a touch and drags an excellent finish inside the near post!